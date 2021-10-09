Kineko Hits One Day Volume of $112,406.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $112,406.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

