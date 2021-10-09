Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $375,632.12 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $375,632.12 and approximately $439,479.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

