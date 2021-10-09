Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several research firms have commented on K. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.27. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

