Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 291.64% from the stock’s previous close.
KTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
KTRA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 906,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,459. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
