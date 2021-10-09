Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 291.64% from the stock’s previous close.

KTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

KTRA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 906,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,459. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

