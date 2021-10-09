Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KN opened at $18.72 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

