Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2,926.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.