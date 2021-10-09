Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.93% of Koppers worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

