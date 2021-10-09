KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

