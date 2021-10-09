Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

DNUT stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.