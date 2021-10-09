Kryll Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $98,296.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,751,781 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

