K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.15 ($13.12) and traded as high as €14.18 ($16.68). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €14.00 ($16.47), with a volume of 1,134,518 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.45 and a 200 day moving average of €11.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

