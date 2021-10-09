KUN (KUN) Price Tops $29.21 on Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $29.21 or 0.00053123 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $58,413.62 and $372.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.40 or 1.00098869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.60 or 0.06596213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.