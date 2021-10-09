Kusama (KSM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96.82 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $361.92 or 0.00659766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $96.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

