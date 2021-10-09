Kwikswap Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $454,361.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

