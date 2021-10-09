La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.