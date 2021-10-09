LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $644,674.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00136417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.67 or 1.00109141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.06392047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

