Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0133

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00229074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00101923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012119 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,426,873,309 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

