Landbox (LAND) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $193,405.28 and approximately $593.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,967.49 or 1.00528606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.34 or 0.06507756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.