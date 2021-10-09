Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

