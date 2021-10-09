Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33. Latch has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

