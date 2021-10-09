Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 123.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.05. 643,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,416. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.86 and its 200-day moving average is $326.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

