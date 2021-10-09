Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 20,006 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,237.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 210,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
