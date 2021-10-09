Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,984 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,331,000 after buying an additional 1,434,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,770,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

