Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

TSLA stock traded down $8.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $785.49. 16,711,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,486,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.14. The company has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

