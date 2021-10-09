Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,048,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.