Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,489,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

