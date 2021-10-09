Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 10,200 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 127.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 697,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,219. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.