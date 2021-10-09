Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 18,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

IBM traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,674. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

