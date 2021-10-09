Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QCOM stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,278. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

