Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. 4,186,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

