Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of EOG traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 4,848,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,906. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

