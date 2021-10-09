Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 102,248 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3,583.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,248 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bruker worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 172,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

