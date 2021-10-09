Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,617 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13,758.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 78.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,997,000 after acquiring an additional 236,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $212.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.05. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

