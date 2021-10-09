Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,172 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3,456.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Polaris worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

