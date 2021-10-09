Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,551 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 749.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 36.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock opened at $647.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $537.82 and a one year high of $737.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $656.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

