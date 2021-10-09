Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 7,190.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 661,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,179 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $231.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

