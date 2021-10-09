Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 4,800.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Accolade worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

