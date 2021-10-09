Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

