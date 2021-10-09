Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.