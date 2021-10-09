Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 15,396 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

