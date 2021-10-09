Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 20,111 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

