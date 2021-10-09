Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

