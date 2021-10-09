Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 968,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 415.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 181,801 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

ACGL opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

