Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 32.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 60.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after acquiring an additional 268,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 50.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

