Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 101,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

