Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EnerSys worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $75.77 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

