Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 58.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

