Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 50.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 483,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

