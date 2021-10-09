Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,931 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $254,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOL. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

