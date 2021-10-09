Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3,092.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

